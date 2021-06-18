Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $36.96 billion and approximately $1.69 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00430992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,077,317,600 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

