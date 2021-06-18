Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.500-10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.41 billion-34.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.13. 46,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,640. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

