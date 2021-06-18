Dollarama’s (DOL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.33.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$56.14 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.09.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

