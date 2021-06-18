DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 47,036 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $7,447,680.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $8,076,200.16.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18.

On Thursday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

