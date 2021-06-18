Dovu (DOV) Price Tops $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00059605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00740489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082997 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.