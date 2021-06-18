Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $652.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

