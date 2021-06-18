Duke Royalty Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.55 (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Friday. Duke Royalty has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.67. The firm has a market cap of £136.04 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Duke Royalty from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

