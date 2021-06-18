Dusk Network Market Cap Reaches $46.53 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $46.53 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00059658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00748780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00084395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042835 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

