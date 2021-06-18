Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.