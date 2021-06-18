Dynamic Market Cap Reaches $15.38 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $15.38 million and $4,514.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,626.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,184.96 or 0.06132887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.09 or 0.01558064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00433042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00145792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.94 or 0.00752063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00434631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00369725 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

