E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $5.31 Million in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $14,111,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,746,000 after buying an additional 219,298 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

