E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 121,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000. General Motors comprises about 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,740,705 shares of company stock valued at $102,299,235 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

