Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $116.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

