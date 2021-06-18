EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $40,820.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

