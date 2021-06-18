EDUCare 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.57 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EDUCare has traded down 3% against the US dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

