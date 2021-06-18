Edward J. Zander Sells 12,043 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

