Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $101,508.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

