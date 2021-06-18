Eiffage’s (EFGSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFGSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.