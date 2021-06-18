Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 39.0% in May

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Eisai stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

