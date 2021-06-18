Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 39.0% in May

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.
Eisai stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
