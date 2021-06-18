Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Stephen Welker Sells 783 Shares

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider Stephen Welker sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.24), for a total value of £4,940.73 ($6,455.10).
Shares of ELTA traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 606 ($7.92). The stock had a trading volume of 234,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,952. Electra Private Equity Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.27 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £236.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 522.98.
About Electra Private Equity
