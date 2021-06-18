Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Stephen Welker Sells 783 Shares

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider Stephen Welker sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.24), for a total value of £4,940.73 ($6,455.10).

Shares of ELTA traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 606 ($7.92). The stock had a trading volume of 234,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,952. Electra Private Equity Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.27 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £236.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 522.98.

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

