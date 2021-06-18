Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 150.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172,373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 949.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,956,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $141.93 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

