Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.63.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A stock opened at C$42.39 on Wednesday. Empire has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.