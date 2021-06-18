Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 target price (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.31.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$49.97 on Thursday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.25.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

