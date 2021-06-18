Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 87,678 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

