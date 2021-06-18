Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.95. Enerplus shares last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 1,089,175 shares changing hands.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.09.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,480,903.32. Insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 over the last 90 days.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

