EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.