EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
EnerSys stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $104.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
