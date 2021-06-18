Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.98 ($17.62).

Several research firms have weighed in on ENGI. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ENGI stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €12.13 ($14.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,852,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.42.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

