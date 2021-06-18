Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 3.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.98 and last traded at $150.40. 32,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,636,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.92.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.81.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

