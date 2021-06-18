Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

