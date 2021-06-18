Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 20,676 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

Shares of GD stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

