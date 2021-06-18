Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

SBNY opened at $244.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

