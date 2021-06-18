Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171,459 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $16,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

