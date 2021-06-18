Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 386 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of NVR worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in NVR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 5,117.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,697.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,103.24 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,869.42.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

