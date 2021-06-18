Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,230 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.73% of Health Catalyst worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after acquiring an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,266 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,569,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,010 shares of company stock worth $12,314,752. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

