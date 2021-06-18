Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

EVC stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $457.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

