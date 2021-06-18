Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,083 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 194,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter.

FLQD stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

