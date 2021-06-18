Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 366.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $95.08 and a 52 week high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

