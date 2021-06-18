Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

Shares of FTF stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

