Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

