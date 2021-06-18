Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,378 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE:HI opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.