Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $353,000 Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,999 shares of company stock worth $2,123,626 over the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

