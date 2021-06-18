Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EPSN opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $106.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

In other Epsilon Energy news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 336,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,212,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in Epsilon Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,384,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 101,216 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

