EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 8,221,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,002. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

