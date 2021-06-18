Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQNR. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.23. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.