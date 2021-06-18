Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stoneridge, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SRI stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $856.72 million, a P/E ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.46. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,734,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 490,424 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Stoneridge by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

