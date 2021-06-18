Ergoteles LLC Acquires 37,745 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 356.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,745 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Masco stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.