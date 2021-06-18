Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAXN. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MAXN opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $633.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

