Ergoteles LLC Purchases 43,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUK. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CUK opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

