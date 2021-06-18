Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 17,788 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 676,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 206,029 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.41.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

