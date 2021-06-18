Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 18,547 Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $3,283,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

ASND stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

